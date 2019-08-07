Former manager of Taunton ice rink facing charges after cameras found hidden in locker room

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The former manager of a Taunton ice skating rink is facing charges of impeding police investigation after two cameras were found in the women’s locker room.

While Brian Boll, 35, is not charged with planting the camera, prosecutors say he is accused of tampering with evidence and was ordered held on $7,500 bail Wednesday.

A 15-year-old girl attending a clinic at the Theodore J. Alexio Jr. arena in July spotted a camera taped to a trash can and told her coach.

Prosecutor Zach Mercer said the coach was upset by the finding and smashed the camera with his hockey stick.

The coach said he took a photo of the broken camera and told Boll to give the device to police.

A second camera was later found mounted over a door frame.

“When the items were turned over from Mr. Boll to police, one of them was essentially a camera casing, there was no internal part to it. The other part had no lense no motherboard, no memory card,” Mercer said.

Witnesses say Boll took photos of the cameras on his phone but, when police say they asked for them he allegedly denied having taken them.

“When the officers look at the interview footage, from the back angle, this defendant was deleting photographs off his phone while officers were talking to him,” Mercer said.

Conversely, Boll’s attorney, Fiore Porreca, said there is a simple explanation for the confusion.

“He was tired. He worked several days, 16-hour shifts,” Porreca stated.

FMC Ice Sports, which manages the area has fired Boll and released a statement reading in part, “The rink has been swept fully and is clear of any other devices. In addition to our existing locker room policies, we are creating an internal protocol to sweep all changing and restrooms.”

Boll’s father and girlfriend say he is innocent and plan to pay his bail.

If he is released, he must wear a GPS monitoring bracelet and keep away from the rink and any victims.

