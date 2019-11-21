Former Marblehead METCO director indicted on larceny charges

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - The former head of the Marblehead branch of the Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity has been indicted for stealing thousands of dollars intended to benefit the town’s high school.

An Essex Grand Jury charged Francois Fils-Aime, 47, of Randolph with two counts of larceny Thursday, according to a release issued by Essex District Attorney Carrie Kimball.

Fils-Aime is accused of stealing approximately $20,000 from the Marblehead METCO Sunshine Fund for his own personal use.

The fund included deposits from METCO parents’ yearly dues and donations from interested individuals and organizations.

An arraignment date has not been scheduled.

