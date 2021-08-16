SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Marblehead youth hockey coach accused of sexually assaulting eight boys under the age of 14 is expected to plead guilty on Monday.

Jury selection in the trial for Christopher Prew was scheduled to begin Monday in Salem Superior Court but the Essex District Attorney’s Office says they anticipate that he will plead guilty instead.

He faces several charges in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of boys between the ages of 7 and 13.

Prew was arrested in Winthrop back in November 2019 after authorities say he failed to appear in a Vermont court to answer separate child sexual assault charges in that state.

His impending trial in Massachusetts had been delayed repeatedly, first due to changes in his counsel and then because of the pandemic.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

