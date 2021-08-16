SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Marblehead youth hockey coach accused of sexually assaulting eight boys under the age of 14 is facing up to 15 years in prison.

Christopher Prew appeared in Salem Superior Court Monday, where he pleaded guilty to one count of rape of a child aggravated by the age difference, 14 counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and one count of attempted indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

The victims in this sexual abuse case were boys between the ages of 7 and 13.

Prosecutors say Prew targeted single parents who needed a little bit of extra help, allowing him extra time with these young boys.

A few parents and one grandparent spoke in court to share the impact this has had on their boys.

“He has given these kids a life sentence and he only deserves the same,” one of the parents read. “Chris gave them a life sentence the day he met them. He gave them an introduction to fear, pain, anger, resentment, guilt, and shame and I think he deserves the same and hope that’s what he gets in prison.”

Prew has been sentenced to 13 to 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation with numerous requirements such as registering as a sex offender.

