Former Marblehead youth hockey coach misses deadline to turn himself into VT police

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Marblehead youth hockey coach accused of sexually assaulting eight boys under the age of 14 has missed the deadline to turn himself in to police in Vermont on an active warrant, the DA’s office says.

Christopher Prew, 33, can no longer be held without bail under the dangerousness statute, and as a result, was released on $15,000 cash bail at a hearing in Salem Superior Court last week, according to the DA’s office.

Prew has been indicted for one count of Rape of a Child Aggravated by Age Difference, 14 counts of Indecent Assault & Battery on a Child Under 14 and one count of attempted Indecent Assault & Battery on Child Under 14.

The eight victims are boys between the ages of 7 and 13.

Part of Prew’s bail agreement was that he would turn himself in to Vermont Authorities, which he failed to do.

A warrant will now be issued and he will need to turn himself into the probation department at Salem Superior.

