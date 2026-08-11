BOSTON (WHDH) - A former U.S. Marine held in Russia for more than four years on disputed charges is being released, according to Senator Ed Markey.

Robert Gilman, a 32-year-old teacher detained since 2022, has been in “a dissociative stupor” for 47 days due to the abuse he has suffered in prison, said Eric Lebson, chief strategy officer of Global Reach, an advocacy group representing the family. Since Tuesday, Gilman has had a high fever and high blood pressure.

Last week, Gilman’s family said he is gravely ill and at risk of dying.

In a statement, Markey said, “Over the past two years, my office has been working closely with the family of Robert Gilman – a Massachusetts resident and former Marine who has been wrongfully detained in Russia on questionable charges for 1,666 days. I am pleased to report that Robert has finally been released by the Russian government and is on his way home to the United States.”

“Approximately 50 days ago, Robert was diagnosed with a dissociative stupor – a condition where he is non-responsive and unable to interact or eat. He was essentially catatonic and also suffered a severe case of pneumonia. We don’t yet know the full details of his current condition or the long-term impact on his recovery. I’m grateful that Robert is now on his way back to the United States to receive the life-saving care that he desperately needs.”

“While this news is deeply welcomed, it is long overdue. It is a tragedy that it took Robert’s near-death condition for his case to receive the attention that it required for his release to be negotiated. Throughout his detention, Robert was subjected to physical torture, forced medication, and provocations by Russian authorities. There is no doubt that his treatment by Russian authorities is the reason Robert is in this precarious state today.”

“I offer my deepest appreciation to Robert’s family and the team at Global Reach for their relentless advocacy on his behalf. His release today is a true testament to the enduring love of family.”

“We must also never forget that there are still more than five other Americans detained in Russia. I urge the Trump administration to use Robert’s case as motivation to continue to advocate for the release of others wrongfully detained in Russia and around the world.”

“I pray that Robert is able to recover from this nightmare and wish him and his family peace in the difficult days ahead.”

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