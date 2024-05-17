MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Marlboro school bus driver charged with raping an 11-year-old boy remains free on bond, as long as he stays away from the boy or any other minors.

Derek Thistle, 32, was in court Friday, but waived his right to appear in person inside the courtroom. His attorney shielded him from the cameras outside the courthouse, declining to comment on the charges.

The investigation began last summer after prosecutors said Thistle was caught on FaceTime exposing himself to the 11-year-old child. The boy told his aunt that Thistle had sexually assaulted him when he was visiting his home a few months earlier, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

Thistle worked as a school bus driver serving Marlboro Public Schools as recently as 2022.

The district released a statement, saying “there is no indication that any Marlboro student, staff, or faculty member was involved in this incident.” The indictment details that the assault happened outside of school.

Thistle is required to stay away from the boy the state said he assaulted, as well as avoid any interactions with minors.

