Former Marlborough gymnastics instructor arrested on child porn charges

BOCA RATON, FL (WHDH)- A gymnastics instructor in Florida was arrested Thursday morning on child pornography charges, authorities said.

Detectives responding to a home on Deerfield Beach around 9 a.m. arrested Hassan Jawad, 37, as part of an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

During their investigation, the detectives discovered that child pornography was allegedly being shared from his IP address.

Hassan was previously employed at New England Academy of Gymnastics in Marlborough between 2015 and 2017, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO ICAC Detective Jennifer Montgomery at 954-888-5239.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)