Former Marriott Copley hotel workers hold protest to get their jobs back

BOSTON (WHDH) - Former employees of the Marriott Copley held a protest outside of the hotel on Friday in Boston in an attempt to get their jobs back.

More than 230 workers were let go about six months ago and they say the hotel did not offer them a chance to return to work when the pandemic ends.

The hotel said they could reapply for their jobs.

The former employees have been fighting to return to work ever since and hope to once business in Boston ramps back up.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)