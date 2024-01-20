EDGARTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Martha’s Vineyard fire chief has been arrested on a charge of photographing, videotaping, or electronically surveilling partially nude or nude persons, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.

John Rose, 53, of Martha’s Vineyard, was arrested after state police received information on Dec. 14 indicating Rose had a video recording of a person performing sexual acts on him and that it was created without that person’s consent, according to Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois.

He is being held without bail and is slated to be arraigned Monday in Edgartown District Court.

