Washington (CNN) — Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday that he is running for US Senate this year, providing Republicans with a strong candidate in their bid to flip a seat in a deep-blue state.

“I am running for the United States Senate – not to serve one party – but to stand up to both parties, fight for Maryland, and fix our nation’s broken politics. It’s what I did as Maryland’s governor, and it’s exactly how I’ll serve Maryland in the Senate. Let’s get back to work,” Hogan said in a message posted to X.

He argued that Washington is “completely broken” and that he’s “completely fed up with politics as usual.”

“Enough is enough. We can do so much better, but not if we keep electing the same kind of typical partisan politicians,” Hogan said.

A moderate Republican, Hogan, 67, has long been critical of former President Donald Trump’s influence on the Republican Party. He said he did not vote for him in 2016 or 2020 and endorsed former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley for president this year. Hogan was once seen as a potential challenger to Trump in the 2020 GOP primary but decided to instead focus on his second term as governor.

GOP leaders made efforts to recruit Hogan for a potential Senate bid in 2022 due to Hogan’s success in the heavily Democratic state, though Hogan decided not to run for the seat, noting that he appreciates “the people who have been encouraging me to consider it.”

“But as I have repeatedly said, I don’t aspire to be a senator, and that fact has not changed,” Hogan said in 2022.

Hogan previously said he was giving a 2024 run for president “very serious consideration” but announced last March that he would not seek the Republican nomination, worried that his candidacy in a crowded primary could help Trump clear the GOP field and win the nomination.

Hogan was first elected governor in 2014, comfortably won reelection in 2018 and left office in January with high approval ratings. In recent decades, Maryland has been dominated by the Democratic Party at the state and federal levels. George H.W. Bush was the last Republican presidential nominee to win the Old Line State, in 1988.

Hogan faced several challenges throughout his governorship: riots in Baltimore, an unprecedented pandemic and a cancer diagnosis.

(Copyright (c) 2023 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)