BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Massachusetts Democratic party chair Phil Johnston reacted to President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the presidential race Sunday, saying Biden did an “extraordinary service” with his decision.

After an endorsement from Biden, Johnston said he thinks Vice President Kamala Harris will become the new Democratic nominee for president.

“I can’t really imagine a scenario in which she will not be the nominee at this point,” Johnston said.

Biden announced his decision in a statement on social media after weeks of pressure from fellow Democrats. What started as a handful of defections from Democratic representatives in Congress after last month’s presidential debate with former President Donald Trump grew in recent weeks to include more than 30 members of Congress.

Several donors also reportedly started withholding contributions as some publicly called for Biden to step aside.

Biden stood fast against criticism and repeatedly vowed to stay in the race.

Come Sunday afternoon, though, he appeared to yield to pressure, saying “I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

Johnston helmed the Massachusetts Democratic party from 2000 to 2007 and said Biden’s announcement coupled with his prompt endorsement of Harris “will be significant” to Democratic National Committee delegates who will officially nominate the new Democratic pick for president.

“I think it’s time that a woman be president of the United States,” Johnston said.

“Kamala Harris has the background,” he continued. “She has the experience. She’s a very strong political force in the country.”

While praising Harris and Biden, Johnston criticized Trump, who called Biden “the worst president” in a post on Truth Social after Biden’s announcement.

“Once again, one sees the venomous anger that the former president has and he has no class and no sense of decency,” Johnston said. “As President Biden is bowing out of the race, Trump starts to attack him very viciously and personally.”

“I firmly believe the public or at least a majority of voters in the country are going to be far more inclined to support a calming, rational, mature president, rather than a bully,” Johnston said, referencing a potential general election race between Harris and Trump.

“We need a president who can unite us, pull us together. And I think Kamala Harris is definitely that person,” Johnston said.

Harris in a statement confirmed she is running for president and said she was “honored” to earn Biden’s backing.

Harris said she plans to “earn and win” the presidential nomination.

This is a developing story; Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates on Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the presidential race.

