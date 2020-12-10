(WHDH) — Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick is reportedly being consider for President-elect Joe Biden’s attorney general nomination.

CNN and the Washington Post reported that Patrick is among those being considered, along with Sen. Doug Jones, Judge Merrick Garland and Sally Yates.

Patrick was the first Black governor of Massachusetts and previously led the Civil Rights Division of the United States Department of Justice during the Clinton administration.

He also entered the 2020 Democratic presidential race but ended his campaign after just a couple of months.

