ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Massachusetts high school hockey player who was seriously hurt on the ice during a game earlier this year is returning to the rink as a member of the team’s coaching staff, officials announced Thursday.

AJ Quetta, a Bishop Feehan High School graduate, is joining the varsity hockey team’s coaching staff as an assistant, whose primary responsibilities will encompass working with the forwards, assisting with breaking down practice and game film for the team, brand building, and program communication.

“AJ is a tremendous individual and his presence in the rink will be a driving force for our boys in their quest for the MIAA Division 1 state title,” the school said in a news release.

Quetta suffered a serious spinal cord injury when he crashed headfirst into the boards in a game against Pope Francis in Springfield on Jan. 26.

He had spent time rehabbing in Atlanta before returning home to continue the process.

