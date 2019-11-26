Former Mass. House Speaker DiMasi appealing state’s denial of his lobbyist application

BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Massachusetts House Speaker Sal DiMasi is formally appealing the state’s denial of his application to register as a lobbyist.

DiMasi appeared at a hearing Tuesday, where he says he deserves a “second chance” to become a lobbyist.

In 2011, DiMasi was convicted of taking $65,000 in bribes for steering state contracts to a local software company. He served five years in federal prison before being granted compassionate release because he needed medical treatment for throat cancer.

DiMasi said he’s feeling pretty well now and he wants to be able to lobby on behalf of the homeless, healthcare and criminal justice reform.

“For whatever you think I did, I think I’ve paid my debt to society and I think I can be a…get a second chance to be a contributing citizen so I can benefit the citizens of Massachusetts. It’s all I always wanted to do during my career,” DiMasi said.

Under the law, he would only be allowed to legally lobby in June of 2021.

