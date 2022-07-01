WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Massachusetts State Senator Dean Tran was indicted in Worcester Superior Court Friday in connection with an alleged incident where Tran forced an elderly woman to part with her late husband’s firearms, Attorney General Maura Healey announced.

The Attorney General’s office alleges that Tran used his status as a public official to intimidate the woman into parting with the firearms, making her sign a pre-prepared contract for $1,500 cash. Healey’s office also alleges that, when asked to return the firearms the next day, Tran forced his way into the the woman’s home and stole a Colt .45 from a safe.

Tran is also being accused of allegedly providing multiple conflicting stories and reasons for taking the guns away, later producing a sales contract for the weapons, and disparaging the constituent’s mental capacity before demanding a written apology from the woman.

Tran is facing counts of larceny of a firearm, larceny over $250 dollars of a person 60 or older, filing an application for a license to carry containing false information, obtaining a signature under false pretenses, misleading a police investigation and stealing by confining and putting in fear.

