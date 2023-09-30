CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Former State Sen. Dean Tran has been indicted and charged for using his senate staff to illegally conduct campaign activities, officials announced Friday.

The Attorney General’s Office announced that 47-year-old Tran, a Fitchburg native, was indicted on two counts of violating the state ethics law.

The charges allege that Tran had members of his staff campaign for him while on state time and payroll. Staff members organized fundraisers, knocked on doors and created mailers, officials said.

The Senate Committee on Ethics raised concerns in 2020, which prompted an investigation by the AG.

Tran pleaded not guilty last year on charges that he stole a gun from an elderly woman. The Attorney General’s office alleged in 2022 that Tran used his status as a public official to intimidate the woman into parting with the firearms, making her sign a pre-prepared contract for $1,500 cash before stealing the gun.

7News reached out to Tran for comment but did not hear back.

