BOSTON (WHDH) - A former Massachusetts state trooper has been charged in connection with kicking a suspect in the head during a traffic stop in South Boston in 2019, Attorney General Maura Healey announced on Thursday.

Paul Coneely, 51, of Boston, was indicted by a Suffolk County Grand Jury on one count of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

An investigation into the incident determined Coneely was was on duty on Route 93 on Feb. 22, 2019 when he conducted a motor vehicle stop of an alleged stolen car. During the stop, Coneely’s car collided with the alleged stolen vehicle, according to AG Healey.

Coneely and four other responding officers removed four people from the alleged stolen vehicle. Coneely assisted in handcuffing the driver of the vehicle, officials said.

Video surveillance allegedly shows Coneely raising his right foot to kick the driver in the back of the head while wearing is after the driver was handcuffed and laying on the ground, unmoving.

Coneely will be arraigned on the assault and battery charge in Suffolk Superior Court on October 29.

