Former Massachusetts banker avoids jail time for ‘upskirt’ videos

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) – A former Massachusetts banker who pleaded guilty to taking “upskirt” videos of three women at his bank will not serve any jail time.

The Standard-Times reports that 55-year-old William Raus received a two-year suspended sentence Monday with 90 days of home confinement after pleading guilty to three counts of upskirting.

Prosecutors say the Westport man took videos of the women last year while working at a Citizens Bank branch in Dartmouth.

One victim, a former co-worker, says she was traumatized. Another victim who was 17 when she came to the bank to open a checking account, says Raus “took advantage” of her trust and she now has nightmares about him.

Raus’ attorney says his client had no prior record and problems at home led him to commit “completely bizarre behavior.”

