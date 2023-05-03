QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Massachusetts Lt. Gov. and Attorney General Frank Bellotti celebrated his 100th birthday on Wednesday with an event held for him at Quincy District Court.

Bellotti grew up in Roxbury. He was then elected Lieutenant Governor in 1962 and later served as Massachusetts’ Attorney General from 1975 to 1987.

Quincy District Court was named in Bellotti’s honor in 2012.

A number of local leaders were in attendance on Wednesday to celebrate Bellotti’s birthday.

