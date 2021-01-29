Former Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy III joins CNN as commentator

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III, speaks on a panel on race and politics at the Massachusetts Democratic Convention in Springfield, Mass. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Massachusetts Congressman Joe Kennedy III announced in a tweet on Friday that he will be joining CNN as a commentator.

“Excited to join the CNN team,” the 40-year-old Democrat wrote on Twitter.

Kennedy, who recently finished an eight-year career in Congress, joined Wolf Blitzer to discuss the path ahead on COVID relief in America.

Excited to join the @CNN team. Tune in tonight at 5:30p to hear me talk with @wolfblitzer about the path ahead on COVID relief. — Joe Kennedy III (@joekennedy) January 29, 2021

Sen. Edward Markey defeated Kennedy last summer in a hard-fought Democratic primary.

It marked the first time a Kennedy lost a race for Congress in Massachusetts.

