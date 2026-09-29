BOSTON (WHDH) - A former MBTA worked pleaded guilty to faking inspection reports on the tracks and collecting fraudulent overtime.

Prosecutors said that in 2024, Jenson Vatel and four others fabricated reports to show Red Line track inspections had been completed, but they were never done.

The Department of Justice said surveillance photos show the workers in their cars and on phones when they said they were out on the tracks.

Vatel faces up to five years in prison.

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