Former member of Suffolk DA’s transition team arraigned on domestic violence charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - A former member of Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ transition team has been arraigned on domestic violence charges, officials said.

Jeremy Thompson, 41, of Roxbury, was arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court on charges of criminal harassment and assault on a family or household member, according to a spokesman for Rollins’ office.

Prosecutors say Thompson threatened the mother of his child while she was working at the MBTA’s Mass. Ave. Station on Monday.

The woman claimed Thompson threatened to “put her in a box with her mother,” noting that her mother had recently passed away.

She also claimed that Thompson had previous a weapons conviction that resulted in jail time.

Thompson worked on Rollins’ transition team until February.

To avoid “even the appearance of a conflict of interest,” Suffolk prosecutors have referred the case to another district attorney’s office.

Thompson was released on personal recognizance and is due back in court May 23.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)