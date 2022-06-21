MERRIMAC, MASS. (WHDH) - A former substitute teacher in Merrimac is facing child pornography charges, officials said Tuesday.

After an investigation, Merrimac police allegedly found two images of child pornography of the phone of an on-call substitute teacher working for the Pentucket School District, which serves Groveland, Merrimac and West Newbury, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office said.

Kenneth Niven, 24, pleaded not guilty in Newburyport District Court to charges of possession of child pornography and photographing an unsuspecting nude person. He was released on $15,000 bail and ordered him to stay away from and have no contact with persons under 18 and not to use social media.

Niven has been fired and Pentucket schools issued a no-trespass order against him, the district’s superintendent said.

The case is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on July 19.

