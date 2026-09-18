METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Methuen police chief pleaded guilty Friday to 17 charges for repeatedly misusing his position of authority to undermine the law for his own gain, the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office (AGO) announced.

Joseph Solomon pleaded guilty in Essex Superior Court to two counts of Perjury by Written Affidavit, seven counts of Obtaining Unwarranted Privileges in Violation of the Civil Service Laws, six counts of Civil Service Law Violations, Uttering a Forged Document, and Procurement Fraud.

“Massachusetts communities rely on their police chiefs to make the best decisions for the safety and security of residents. Former Chief Solomon broke that trust by misusing his authority to elevate unqualified officers, putting residents’ wellbeing at risk,” Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell said in a statement.

Prosecutors said that from 2015 to 2020, Solomon hired six part-time intermittent officers to the Methuen Police Department and then unlawfully appointed them to full-time roles. The AGO said he also attempted to deceive others that one of those part-time officers had graduated from police academy when he had not. Solomon also admitted to falsley claiming that officer was a civil service officer in annual civil service reports mandated by state law.

“This gives certainty and finality to the cloud that has hung over not only the Methuen Police Department, but the entire community. That ends today. Today is a new beginning. I think that the Methuen Police Department can stand proudly, the City of Methuen can stand proudly, and this is a time for moving ahead,” said Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker.

Solomon changed his plea to guilty Friday in exchange for a reduced sentence, and will now serve 30 days in jail. He will also lose his city pension, license to carry a firearm, and private investigator’s license.

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