BOSTON (WHDH) - A former Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) medical assistant was convicted on six counts of indecent assault and battery Monday afternoon.

Damien Knighton, 41, was accused of assaulting patients at the MGH Back Bay Healthcare Center.

Four patients told Boston police they were assaulting during physical exams at the center in 2022 and 2023.

Knighton is scheduled to be sentenced later this month.

