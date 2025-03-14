BOSTON (WHDH) - The former medical assistant convicted of indecent assault and battery on underage Massachusetts General Hospital patients was sentenced Friday.

Damien Knighton, 41, was found guilty of assaulting four victims at the MGH Back Bay Healthcare Center on Commonwealth Avenue. He was sentenced to nine to 12 years in prison.

An attorney for some of the victims says MGH bears responsibility for what happened.

“Mass General Hospital was supposed to be a safe place for patients, it was not a safe place for patients. And responsibility — the court, the jury took responsibility, the defendant did not take responsibility, the judge took responsibility, but Mass General Hospital has yet to take responsibility for allowing this predator to practice there,” said attorney Tyler Fox.

Knighton will also serve three years of probation following his release from prison.

