Former Milford 2nd-grade teacher indicted on child porn charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - A former second-grade teacher from Milford was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury for possession of child pornography.

Vincent Kiejzo, 33, was indicted on one count of possession of child pornography. Kiejzo was previously charged by criminal complaint and arrested on Sept. 9.

According to the charging documents, Kiejzo possessed approximately 6,000 images of apparent child pornography stored within a thumb drive, including images that involved a prepubescent minor or a minor who had not attained 12 years of age.

Members of the public who have questions, concerns or information regarding this case should call 617-748-3274.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)