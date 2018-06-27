Former Milton Academy teacher arraigned on child rape charges

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Milton Academy faculty member accused of raping a student pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Norfolk Superior Court Wednesday after he was brought back to the United States from Thailand, officials said.

Reynold Buono, 72, was arraigned on three counts of rape of a child and three counts of rape of a child with force stemming from sexual assaults involving a single victim, who was a student at the school before Buono left in 1987, according to a spokesman for the Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s Office.

Morrissey praised the cooperation between Milton police, state police and federal authorities, including the U.S. Marshall Service, the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service’s Overseas Criminal Investigations Office and Homeland Security Investigations, in returning Buono from Thailand, where he has been living for a number of years.

“It is our understanding that the Department of State’s Criminal Investigations Office in Thailand coordinated with the Royal Thai Police, who located Rey Buono,” Morrissey said in a statement. “We owe our partners in federal law enforcement – and in Thailand – substantial thanks for their diligence and perseverance.”

