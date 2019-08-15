Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., family OK after fiery plane crash

A plane carrying former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family crashed right off a Tennessee runway Wednesday.

Airport officials say that the plane skidded off the runway and crashed before catching fire.

The retired racecar legend and his wife were on board at the time but were not seriously injured.

In a tweet, sister Kelly Earnhardt said. “I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol, TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding.”

Fire crews are still on scene working to extinguish the blaze.

Earnhardt Jr. is one of the most decorated racers in NASCAR history. He retired in 2017 with 26 wins in the Cup Series.

