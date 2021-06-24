NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WHDH) — A former Navy mechanic who sexually abused infants and young girls in three states was sentenced Tuesday to 210 years in prison, authorities said.

Randall Tilton, 32, pleaded guilty to seven counts of production of child pornography back on Dec. 7, 2020, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut.

He was arrested a year prior on Nov. 1, 2019 after he allegedly admitted in an interview with Groton, Connecticut police that he had sexually assaulted several minors and that he had recorded some of the sexual assaults.

An examination of a laptop, tablet, cellphone, and two flash drives seized from Tilton revealed that beginning in about 2014, Tilton sexually assaulted seven girls who were between the ages of 4 months and 8 years old in Connecticut, New Hampshire and California, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Tilton photographed and video recorded many of these sexual assaults and distributed some of the videos on the dark web, the U.S. Attorney’s Office added.

He also allegedly had thousands of images and videos of the sexual abuse of other minors.

At the time of his arrest, authorities say Tilton had been employed as a forward auxiliary mechanic in the U.S. Navy and was living in Groton.

