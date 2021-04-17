Former NBA stars turn out to celebrate completion of Lynn YMCA

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Some former NBA stars came out to celebrate the opening of a new YMCA in Lynn Saturday.

New York Knick Charles Smith and Indiana Pacer Travis Best broke in the new basketball court at the Demakes Family YMCA in a game with a group of local student athletes.

The $30 million facility in downtown Lynn has been years in the making and will be open to the public on May 10.

“This is a big thing for the YMCA and for all of us,” said Al McClain, who hosted the event.

