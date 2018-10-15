Former NESN photographer passes away after battle with ALS

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Longtime NESN photographer John Martin passed away Sunday after an almost two-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Martin’s wife, Adrienne, announced the news on Facebook Monday morning.

“John passed away peacefully yesterday, almost exactly two years from the day he was diagnosed with ALS,” Adrienne wrote. “He was asked to handle more than any human should be asked to and he did so well, as well as anyone could, in this awful situation.”

Martin announced his diagnosis in January 2017 and retired from NESN after 19 years of covering a number of memorable moments that involved the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins.

“He really hung in there and right up until the end he was still so John, funny, cheeky, stubborn, bossy, handsome and charming,” Adrienne wrote.

A memorial celebration will be held in the coming weeks.

Adrienne wrote that she and her two daughters are thankful for the support they have received.

