FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A former New Bedford man who indecently assaulted his former girlfriend’s pre-teen relative on multiple occasions was sentenced last week to serve up to 10 years in state prison, officials said.

Wayne Vincent, 62, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Fall River Superior Court to indictments charging him with three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced.

From 2007 through 2015, the victim was living with her relative and Vincent in New Bedford, the DA’s office said.

During that time, Vincent made the victim perform sexual acts on him and indecently touched her, the DA’s office added.

The abuse was not reported until 2018 when Vincent, who was now living in Worcester, allegedly contacted the victim through social media.

The renewed contact upset the victim, at which point she disclosed the abuse to her mother and later to a forensic investigator, according to the DA’s office.

“The defendants repeated sexual assaults on the victim are very disturbing and a breach of trust,” Quinn said. “I am pleased that he was held accountable and commend the victim for coming forward.”

Vincent has been ordered to serve eight to 10 years in state prison followed by a 5-year probation.

