Former New England Patriot Duron Harmon donates to Mass. hospitals

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - In true defensive back style, former New England Patriot Duron Harmon has the backs, or bellies, of healthcare workers in Massachusetts covered.

The three-time Super Bowl champion and his wife, Christine, are picking up the tab for caregivers at the UMass Memorial Medical Center as a token of appreciation for their hard work and courageous fight against the coronavirus, according to a press release from the health care center. The Harmons made a $2,500 donation through the UMass Memorial COVID-19 Response Fund to provide snacks to help brighten the day of the healthcare workers.

The cash for snacks is part of the Harmon family’s $15,000 charitable donations that will cover meals and snacks at UMass Memorial and Boston Medical Center, according to UMass Memorial. The $15,000 will also help fund the Gleaners Food Bank in Detroit – where Harmon now plays for the Lions after being traded by the Patriots – and the Food Bank of Delaware, where the couple is from.