Former New England Patriot Duron Harmon donates to Mass. hospitals

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - In true defensive back style, former New England Patriot Duron Harmon has the backs, or bellies, of healthcare workers in Massachusetts covered.
The three-time Super Bowl champion and his wife, Christine, are picking up the tab for caregivers at the UMass Memorial Medical Center as a token of appreciation for their hard work and courageous fight against the coronavirus, according to a press release from the health care center. The Harmons made a $2,500 donation through the UMass Memorial COVID-19 Response Fund to provide snacks to help brighten the day of the healthcare workers.
The cash for snacks is part of the Harmon family’s $15,000 charitable donations that will cover meals and snacks at UMass Memorial and Boston Medical Center, according to UMass Memorial. The $15,000 will also help fund the Gleaners Food Bank in Detroit – where Harmon now plays for the Lions after being traded by the Patriots – and the Food Bank of Delaware, where the couple is from.
The snack item will be available at the hospital cafeterias – while supplies last – at a date and time to be announced in the near future, the hospital said.
“On behalf of the Medical Center I would like to say “THANK YOU VERY MUCH!” to this wonderful family,” said Michael Gustafson, MD, President of UMass Memorial Medical Center. “This tremendous act of kindness and generosity is just the kind of energy that fuels our Medical Center. We are already committed to this community but when the community returns that sentiment in such a strong fashion as the Harmons have, we become reinvigorated.”
