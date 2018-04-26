BOSTON (WHDH) - There’s been a change in the race for the Democratic nomination for Massachusetts governor.

Former Newton Mayor Setti Warren announced Thursday morning that he is dropping out of the race.

Warren got into the race to help with economic inequality, he wrote on Facebook. However, he added that grassroots campaigns cost money that he did not have.

There are now two Democrats left vying for the nomination – Robert Massie, a longtime environmental activist, and Jay Gonzalez, a top state budget official under former Democratic Gov. Deval Patrick.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)