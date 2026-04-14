NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Waltham man was arrested in Albany, New York and is accused of attempted enticement of a minor.

Mark Nacht, 65, was arrested on Friday, April 10.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, between December 2025 and April 2026, Nacht allegedly shared explicit messages online with someone who he believed to be 13-years old, and another 13-year-old to groom her to engage in sexually explicit activity.

Officials say Nacht was speaking with an undercover agent in both scenarios and was arrested on Friday after traveling from Massachusetts to Albany to meet with the 13-year-old girl.

In a statement to families, Dr. Anna Nolin, the Superintendent of Newton Public Schools, said in part, “At this time, law enforcement has not provided any information indicating that Newton Public Schools students were involved or harmed by this individual.”

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