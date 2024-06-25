NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Newton YMCA employee was arrested and accused of possessing and disseminating child pornography.

The YMCA said the staff member was arrested at his home in Auburn and the explicit material was found on his personal electronic devices.

The employee has been fired, according to a spokesperson for the YMCA.

The organization said it performs extensive background checks on every employee, writing in a statement that the “employee had no direct contact with children while employed here and, as far as we understand, his crimes had no connection to anyone served by our organization.”

