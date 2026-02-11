FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A former NFL first round draft pick is accused of brutally murdering his girlfriend, who attended Framingham High School for two years.

Darron Lee, 31, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, appeared in court Tuesday. The former linebacker was selected by the New York Jets in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft and spent three seasons with the team. He also played one season with the Buffalo Bills, and one season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Authorities were called to his home in Tennessee last week, where he and his girlfriend Gabriella Perpetuo had just moved in. Detectives said they found Perpetuo on the living room floor.

“Mr. Lee was in a home with a woman who was beaten to death and the explanation he gave doesn’t make any sense whatsoever,” said Coty Wamp, District Attorney of Hamilton County, Tennessee.

“The statements Mr. Lee made was that the victim has narcolepsy and probably fell in the shower,” said Hamilton County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office Detective Brian Lockhart.

Investigators said evidence showed signs of a physical struggle inside the home.

“There was blood going up the staircase on the handrail, there was blood on the walls. There was blood on the floor in the living room. There was blood on the floor in the hallway upstairs. There was blood in just about every room,” said Lockhart.

Prosecutors said Perpetuo died of blunt force trauma.

“She had a severe brain injury. She had a broken neck. She had bruises all over her body. She had a large bite mark on her left shoulder, she had a bite mark on her thigh. She had more stab wounds on her legs,” said Lockhart.

7NEWS learned Perpetuo attended Framingham High School for two years before her family moved to Florida.

In a statement, Framingham High School Principal Mark Albright wrote, “She was a great part of the Framingham High School community while she was here through her sophomore year. We are so sorry to hear the news of her passing and are grieving with her family.”

Lee is charged with murder and tampering with evidence. Dectectives told the judge Lee tried to clean several areas of the home.

Lee was on probation for other crimes when this occurred. He was denied bond during a hearing Wednesday.

