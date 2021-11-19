(CNN) — Former NFL player Zac Stacy is in police custody after disturbing video surfaced appearing to show Stacy assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Orlando Police took Stacy into custody after an arrest warrant was issued out of Oakland, Florida, on Wednesday.

Stacy was arrested Thursday night at Orlando International Airport as he exited an inbound flight from Nashville, Orlando Police spokeswoman Heidi Rodriguez said in a statement.

According to the arrest warrant, police responded to a home in Oakland, Florida, on November 13 in response to a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they found the victim who appeared to be “emotionally distraught” wearing a torn shirt with food in her hair, the warrant stated. Police also stated in the warrant that they observed a television that had been knocked over after the perpetrator threw the victim into it.

Graphic video from the incident shows a man, who police have identified as Stacy, striking the woman multiple times then picking her up and tossing her into a television, causing it to fall on top of her. The woman is heard on the video pleading with Stacy to stop. Stacy is also seen violently throwing the victim into a baby walker on the ground before he walks out of the home.

Kristin Evans, who identifies herself as the victim in the video and Stacy’s ex-girlfriend, posted the video to her Instagram account. In a statement to CNN, Evans says, “Thank you for supporting my children and me during this difficult time. Our safety is the number one concern right now. After a terrifying experience, I am grateful that Zac Stacy is currently in police custody. At present, I have filed a restraining order and plan on filing a civil complaint. I am sincerely asking the NFL and football commissioner Roger Goodell to confront the reality that players are experiencing PTSD from their time playing pro-football. In particular, as linked to repeated concussions, brain injury, and other bodily trauma, as it causes symptomatic changes to the players’ character, including increased irritability, angry outbursts, and aggressive behavior​.”

According to the warrant, two children, including a child that Stacy shares with the victim, were both inside the home at the time of the incident.

Stacy is currently being held in the Orange County Jail on aggravated battery and criminal mischief charges.

During a first court appearance on Friday, a judge set bond at $10,150 and ordered Stacy to have no contact with the victim and to surrender his passport and firearms, according to CNN affiliate WESH.

CNN has reached out to Stacy’s attorney for comment.

