HUDSON, N.H. (AP) — A former bus driver has been accused of assaulting students with disabilities, a New Hampshire police department said.

The driver, a 68-year-old woman, was arrested on multiple charges of simple assault, the Hudson Police Department said in a news release Monday. She was employed by the Durham Bus Company when the department’s investigated started.

“Student safety was paramount throughout the investigation,” the news release said.

Her name has not been released.

The police department and Hudson School District planned to release more information at a news conference Tuesday.

