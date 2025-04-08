CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Former New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu has announced he is not running for U.S. Senate.

In an interview on “The Pulse of New Hampshire,” Sununu said he kept the door open to a run, but that it wasn’t right for him or his family.

President Donald Trump said Monday he would support Sununu if he ran.

Sitting Senator Jeanne Shaheen announced she would not seek reelection. Democratic Congressman Chris Pappas officially launched his campaign for her seat last week.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)