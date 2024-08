Former New Hampshire Governor John Lynch is in Ukraine.

Lynch is helping lead a humanitarian mission to deliver 37,000 pounds of food and supplies to six villages previously considered occuped by Russian forces.

This will impact 7,300 Ukrainians, including 1,500 children in orphanages and safe houses.

