Former NH pharmacist pleads guilty to altering prescriptions

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former pharmacist has pleaded guilty in federal court in New Hampshire to obtaining controlled substances under false pretenses.

Court documents say 62-year-old Frank Styles Jr., of Exeter, altered about 77 records relating to prescriptions he filled as a pharmacist in Stratham in order to obtain controlled substances. He diverted about 564 pills for his own use.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 30.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)