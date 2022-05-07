MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A former New Hampshire police officer convicted of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a Manchester woman three years ago has been sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison.

Tyler Berry, a former Londonderry police officer, pleaded guilty to driving his pickup truck under the influence of alcohol while off duty in April 2019. State police say he crossed the center line and hit a vehicle on Route 101 in Amherst, killing 21-year-old Sierra Croteau.

Berry told Croteau’s family in court on Friday that he takes full responsibility for the fatal crash, WMUR-TV reported.

“I’m sorry to each and every one of you,” he said.

Croteau’s parents spoke to the court, the news station reported.

“It’s not every day that God send us one of his angels from heaven, but Sierra was taken away from us way too early,” Andrew Colton said. “And now there are so many people in the world who will never experience the love and compassion Sierra had.”

Berry’s sentencing includes three years of the minimum suspended if he exhibits good behavior.

