DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Eight months after he was fired by school administrators, 28-year-old Christopher Crowell, a security guard at Pinkerton Academy in Derry, New Hampshire, pleaded not guilty to charges he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old student and provided alcohol to minors.

According to prosecutors, the former security guard was indicted on 11 charges, all in connection with the alleged sexual assault of the teenager between October and December last year.

The school said they began receiving complaints about the alarming allegations in November 2024, and by December, they say Crowell came forward to report himself, which is when Pinkerton alerted police.

7NEWS went to Crowell’s apartment for comment but no one answered. Meanwhile, the school declined 7NEWS’ request for an on camera interview. They did however release a statement to parents that read in part, “We understand, and given the serious nature of this situation how upsetting and distressing this is to our community. The safety and well-being of all our students and staff are our top priorities, and we are deeply troubled by the charges.”

