TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A former New Hampshire state representative and a former day care worker were arrested Thursday in connection with a child pornography case at a Tyngsboro day care, officials said.

The US Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts initially announced the arrest of Lindsay Groves, 38, of Hudson, N.H., saying she is accused of taking nude pictures of children at the Creative Minds Early Learning Centers day care, where she was an employee.

Nashua police later announced the arrest of Stacie Laughton, a former New Hampshire state representative, in the case.

From May, 2022 to June of this year, the US Attorney’s Office said Groves allegedly took nude pictures of children at Creative Minds and sent the photos to someone she was previously in an intimate relationship with.

Groves, the US Attorney’s office said, allegedly took the pictures during routine diaper changes.

Investigators said they found 2,500 text messages on Groves’ phone talking about the exchange of images, as well as at least four sexually explicit photos of children around three to five-years-old.

7NEWS spoke to parents of children at Creative Minds, who shared their reactions to the allegations in this case and demanded answers.

“Nobody protected my child or any other child that comes to this school,” one person said.

“I just want to know what happened, how you guys found out the information, what my child was a part of,” the same person continued.

Creative Minds released a statement on Thursday saying “Creative Minds Early Education is cooperating fully with law enforcement to ensure a complete and extensive investigation into the allegations regarding a single former staff member.”

“We want to ensure our families that their children’s safety and privacy is of the utmost importance,” Creative Minds said. “We will make every effort to support all of our families during this difficult time.”

The US Attorney’s Office said Groves was arrested on child exploitation and child pornography charges. She is expected to appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

Nashua police said Laughton, 39, of Derry, New Hampshire was charged with four counts of Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Images. She is expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court-South on Friday.

