Former New Hampshire state representative Stacie Laughton appeared in federal court Friday to face multiple federal charges of sexual exploitation of children.

Laughton, who was arrested in the case earlier this year, pleaded not guilty and was being held on bond as of Friday afternoon after a grand jury indicted her on three counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Prosecutors said Laughton received nude photos of children taken during diaper changes and bathroom breaks at the Creative Minds Daycare in Tyngsboro.

Prosecutors said a now-former worker at the daycare, Lindsay Groves, took the photos.

Groves and Laughton were once in a relationship, according to prosecutors who said the two allegedly exchanged thousands of disturbing text messages about children.

Groves is also facing charges.

