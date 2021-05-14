LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) — A former New Hampshire state senator has been convicted of domestic violence, criminal mischief and simple assault charges.

Jeff Woodburn, 55, of Whitefield, pleaded not guilty in 2018 to nine misdemeanor charges. A Coos County jury on Thursday acquitted him of five counts and convicted him of four, the Caledonian-Record reported.

Woodburn was accused of slapping a woman and punching her in the stomach, as well as biting her once on the hand, and on another occasion, on the forearm.

Woodburn’s lawyer, Donna Brown, said an appeal will be considered. She had argued that the woman conspired with a mutual friend to develop a list of incidents Woodburn allegedly committed in a plot to scare him and prevent him from leaving her. A prosecutor said that wasn’t true.

Woodburn, who’s scheduled to be sentenced July, served three terms in the Senate. He lost re-election in 2018 to Republican David Starr, of Franconia.

