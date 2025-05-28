NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A former employee at the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office was arrested by federal officials Wednesday morning at his home in Norwood.

Thomas Brady, the former assistant deputy superintendent of jail operations, has been indicted on extortion and bribery charges.

He is accused of directing maintenance workers for the department to do work on his home for free — including installing a showerhead, replacing a water heater, and repairing a heating system.

According to the criminal complaint, those workers feared if they didn’t follow his orders, Brady could negatively affect their positions. The Massachusetts State Ethics Commission investigated last year and found Brady violated the state’s conflict of interest law.

Brady faced a judge and pleaded not guilty to all seven charges against him in federal court Wednesday afternoon. If convicted, Brady could face up to 25 years in prison.

The sheriff’s office released a statement regarding its former employee.

“Thomas Brady was terminated by this office on May 5th. The Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office is aware of today’s actions by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and has been working closely with them on this inquiry, and we will continue to do so. The corrections profession is built on honor, integrity, and trust. When there is a betrayal of those principles, we all feel it,” the office said.

